Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Lexus NX

69,169 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Lexus NX

Watch This Vehicle
14517088

2019 Lexus NX

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 14517088
  2. 14517088
  3. 14517088
  4. 14517088
  5. 14517088
  6. 14517088
  7. 14517088
  8. 14517088
  9. 14517088
  10. 14517088
  11. 14517088
  12. 14517088
  13. 14517088
  14. 14517088
  15. 14517088
  16. 14517088
  17. 14517088
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
69,169KM
VIN JTJBARBZ4K2193991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20185QVAN
  • Mileage 69,169 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2019 Lexus NX for sale in Port Moody, BC
2019 Lexus NX 69,169 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX 33,264 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium CVT 5-Door for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium CVT 5-Door 52,869 KM $23,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2019 Lexus NX