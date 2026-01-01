$31,900+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Lexus NX
2019 Lexus NX
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
69,169KM
VIN JTJBARBZ4K2193991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20185QVAN
- Mileage 69,169 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Call Dealer
604-469-XXXX(click to show)
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2019 Lexus NX