2019 Lexus NX

11,344 KM

$41,475

$41,475
$41,475

$41,475

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2019 Lexus NX

2019 Lexus NX

300 (2)

2019 Lexus NX

300 (2)

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$41,475

+ taxes & licensing

11,344KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7343801
  • Stock #: DNX7696
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ8K2211439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 11,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Lexus NX | Premium Pkg | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Eminent White Pearl AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 175-point inspection CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

PREMIUM PACKAGE
OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

