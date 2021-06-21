2019 Lexus NX

$41,495 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 3 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7444364

7444364 Stock #: FRH9223

FRH9223 VIN: JTJBARBZXK2190254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra White

Interior Colour Circuit Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # FRH9223

Mileage 32,355 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features F Sport Series 2

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.