2019 Lexus NX

32,355 KM

$41,495

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

300

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

32,355KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7444364
  • Stock #: FRH9223
  • VIN: JTJBARBZXK2190254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Circuit Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FRH9223
  • Mileage 32,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Lexus NX | F Sport 2 | 1 Owner | Low KM | Turbo Fun | Ultra White AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 175-point inspection * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services CARFAX Canada One Owner ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

F Sport Series 2

