2019 Lexus UX

10,019 KM

$38,494

+ tax & licensing
$38,494

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2019 Lexus UX

2019 Lexus UX

250H AWD

2019 Lexus UX

250H AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$38,494

+ taxes & licensing

10,019KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6218094
  • Stock #: BF1225
  • VIN: JTHU9JBH1K2017945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Circuit Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BF1225
  • Mileage 10,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Lexus UX | F Sport 1 | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Ultra White AWD eCVT 2.0L 16V DOHC 2.0L 16V DOHC. Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 175-point inspection * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

F Sport Series 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

