2019 Lexus UX

22,897 KM

Details Description Features

$37,475

+ tax & licensing
$37,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2019 Lexus UX

2019 Lexus UX

250H AWD

2019 Lexus UX

250H AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$37,475

+ taxes & licensing

22,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6333125
  • Stock #: AUH4281
  • VIN: JTHU9JBH3K2006185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AUH4281
  • Mileage 22,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Lexus UX | Hybrid AWD | No Accident Claims | 1 Owner | Atomic Silver AWD eCVT 2.0L 16V DOHC 2.0L 16V DOHC. Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * 175-point inspection CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

