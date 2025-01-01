$15,998+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA74092
- Mileage 211,605 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD – Local, One Owner, Dealer Serviced, Exceptional Condition Discover the perfect combination of style, performance, and reliability with this 2019 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD, available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. This is a local BC vehicle with one owner and no major accidents, making it an excellent choice for drivers who value peace of mind and long-term dependability. From the moment you take the wheel, you will feel the confidence and control that Mazda’s advanced i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive system delivers. Whether you are commuting through city streets or exploring the open road, the CX-5 ensures a smooth, composed, and enjoyable drive in all conditions. This particular CX-5 has been meticulously maintained right here at our Mazda dealership. All services and maintenance have been completed according to factory schedules, ensuring that the vehicle performs at its best. The previous owner took exceptional care of it, both mechanically and cosmetically. You can truly see the pride of ownership in every detail. Inside, you will find a well-crafted interior that reflects Mazda’s signature attention to detail. Quality materials, intuitive controls, and supportive seating make every journey comfortable and refined. The GX trim offers impressive value with features such as a responsive 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, heated front seats, air conditioning, and cruise control. Under the hood, the 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine provides a balance of spirited performance and excellent fuel efficiency. Combined with Mazda’s precise steering and agile handling, the CX-5 delivers a truly engaging driving experience that sets it apart from the competition. At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we take pride in offering quality pre-owned vehicles that meet our high standards. This 2019 CX-5 GX AWD represents the ideal blend of value, reliability, and style. Highlights Local BC vehicle with one owner No major accidents Always serviced at our Mazda dealership Excellent condition inside and out i-ACTIV AWD for all-weather confidence SKYACTIV 2.5L engine for performance and efficiency Well-equipped GX trim with modern tech and comfort features This is your opportunity to own one of Mazda’s most popular and award-winning SUVs — a vehicle that continues to impress with its balance of practicality, safety, and driving enjoyment. Contact OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to schedule your test drive and experience firsthand why the Mazda CX-5 remains one of Canada’s best-selling compact SUVs.
