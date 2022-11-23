Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

56,795 KM

Details Description

$32,499

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

56,795KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9352507
  • Stock #: 10UBPA86702
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM8K0586702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UBPA86702
  • Mileage 56,795 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW IN STOCK! BE THE FIRST TO HAVE A LOOK IN PERSON! At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

