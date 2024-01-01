$23,262+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$23,262
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,369KM
VIN JM1BPADM5K1102172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA02172
- Mileage 86,369 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
2019 Mazda MAZDA3