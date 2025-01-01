Menu
Recent Arrival! Gray 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander 4D Sport Utility ES 4WD CVT 2.4L SOHCOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, 4WD, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio: 7 Smartphone Link Display Audio.Westwood Hondas Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 1 year road hazard, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange. $588 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

125,373 KM

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
12508036

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,373KM
VIN JA4AZ2A36KZ604157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Gray 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander 4D Sport Utility ES 4WD CVT 2.4L SOHCOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, 4WD, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio: 7"" Smartphone Link Display Audio.Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 1 year road hazard, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange. $588 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

