2019 Tesla Model 3

71,507 KM

Details Features

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12887282

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,507KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA6KF422963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19650QEV
  • Mileage 71,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Tesla Model 3