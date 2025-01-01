Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Tesla Model 3

72,443 KM

Details Features

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Tesla Model 3

Lr

Watch This Vehicle
13129073

2019 Tesla Model 3

Lr

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 13129073
  2. 13129073
  3. 13129073
  4. 13129073
  5. 13129073
  6. 13129073
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,443KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA6KF322443

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,443 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport Preferred Hatchback for sale in Port Moody, BC
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport Preferred Hatchback 105,271 KM $21,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Fit LX for sale in Port Moody, BC
2018 Honda Fit LX 110,468 KM $19,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L 38,568 KM $39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2019 Tesla Model 3