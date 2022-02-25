Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

24,199 KM

Details Features

$50,900

+ tax & licensing
$50,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,900

+ taxes & licensing

24,199KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8298576
  Stock #: 16901QVAN
  VIN: 5TFCZ5AN3KX193457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,199 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

