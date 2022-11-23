2019 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,445 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

