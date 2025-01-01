$24,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Alltrack
1.8T HL DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4M
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthrette
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA22037
- Mileage 109,829 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Alltrack – Only 109,000 km | No Accidents | Available at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody Discover the perfect combination of versatility, performance, and all-weather confidence with this 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Alltrack, available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. This well-maintained, accident-free vehicle offers everything you need in a premium wagon – refined German engineering, exceptional cargo space, and the capability to take on any road with confidence. This Alltrack stands out with its 4Motion All-Wheel Drive system, providing impressive traction and control whether you are navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure. Powered by Volkswagen’s responsive and efficient 1.8L turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers a smooth, dynamic drive that makes every trip enjoyable. Inside, the cabin offers a comfortable and practical environment with high-quality materials, supportive seating, and intuitive controls. Enjoy features such as heated front seats, a large infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and ample cargo capacity – ideal for both daily commutes and long road trips. With only 109,000 kilometers and a clean, no-accident history, this Alltrack represents outstanding value and peace of mind. At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, every vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning process to ensure you drive away with complete confidence. If you are looking for a reliable, stylish, and versatile all-wheel drive wagon that stands out from the crowd, this 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Alltrack is the one. Contact OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to schedule your test drive and experience the Alltrack difference for yourself.
