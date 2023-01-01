Menu
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

29,606 KM

$28,500

$28,500

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

EV LT

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

29,606KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10344339
  • Stock #: 18085QEV
  • VIN: 1G1FW6S09L4106476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18085QEV
  • Mileage 29,606 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

