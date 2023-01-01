Menu
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

28,949 KM

Details Description Features

$30,500

+ tax & licensing
$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Prmr

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Prmr

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

28,949KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10601985
  • Stock #: 18336QEV
  • VIN: 1G1FZ6S01L4122677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18336QEV
  • Mileage 28,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Silver Ice Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV 4D Wagon Premier Premier $2100 PST rebate FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric Drive UnitOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, Ask us about our 24 Hour EV test drive, PST Rebate is not included in above price and is based on PST due, Electric charge cord and 2 keys with every purchase of an EV from Westwood Honda, Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Confidence II Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, IntelliBeam Automatic On/Off High Beam, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning.We specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, We have been the largest retailer in Canada of used EV's over the last 10 years . HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model that's not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! . We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange Policy! $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * Most owners love the Bolt because of the convenience of never having to stop for fuel. When used for commuting, simply plug in at work and again at home and it negates the need to stop for charging. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Aerial View Display System

