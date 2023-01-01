Menu
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

42,960 KM

Details Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

42,960KM
Used
VIN 1G1FY6S0XL4136905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18356QEV
  • Mileage 42,960 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

