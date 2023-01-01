Menu
2020 Honda Civic

62,142 KM

Details Description Features

$29,400

+ tax & licensing
$29,400

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,400

+ taxes & licensing

62,142KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10496544
  • Stock #: D0504A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F91LH102356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D0504A
  • Mileage 62,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2037 kilometers below market average! Crystal Black Pearl 2020 Honda Civic 4D Sedan Touring Touring Honda Certified $1500 Rebate for finance FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V$1500 Rebate for finance, One low hassle free pre negotiated price, Certified mechanical inspection performed by Honda factory trained mechanic, Leather, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio.Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange. $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda?s reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

