2020 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,400 + taxes & licensing
6 2 , 1 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10496544

10496544 Stock #: D0504A

D0504A VIN: 2HGFC1F91LH102356

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,142 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front collision mitigation

