2020 Honda Civic

16,277 KM

Details Features

$35,300

+ tax & licensing
$35,300

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

SI COUPE

2020 Honda Civic

SI COUPE

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,300

+ taxes & licensing

16,277KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9635164
  • Stock #: 17589Q
  • VIN: 2HGFC3A50LH220267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 17589Q
  • Mileage 16,277 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Premium Audio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
