2020 Honda Civic
SI COUPE
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
16,277KM
- Listing ID: 9635164
- Stock #: 17589Q
- VIN: 2HGFC3A50LH220267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 16,277 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Premium Audio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
