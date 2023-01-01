$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2020 Honda CR-V
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
39,005KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10344306
- Stock #: 18180QL
- VIN: 2HKRW2H44LH228583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18180QL
- Mileage 39,005 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westwood Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3