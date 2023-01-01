Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

39,005 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Sport

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

39,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10344306
  • Stock #: 18180QL
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H44LH228583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18180QL
  • Mileage 39,005 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

