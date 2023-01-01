Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

46,477 KM

Details Description Features

$33,300

+ tax & licensing
Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

LX

Location

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

46,477KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10433628
  • Stock #: 18240QVAN
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H26LH232844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18240QVAN
  • Mileage 46,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Sonic Gray Pearl 2020 Honda CR-V 4D Sport Utility LX LX Honda Certified $1500 rebate for finance AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp$1500 Rebate for finance, One low hassle free pre negotiated price, Certified mechanical inspection performed by Honda factory trained mechanic, AWD, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active.We stand behind our used Hondas! Our certified program gives Hondas 5 years old and newer a 7 year / 160,000km transferable powertrain warranty and includes full service records of the services performed to meet our CUV standards. You also receive preferred financing options & terms through Honda Financial Service! Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange. $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

