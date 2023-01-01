$33,300+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-469-5034
2020 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,300
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10433628
- Stock #: 18240QVAN
- VIN: 2HKRW2H26LH232844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18240QVAN
- Mileage 46,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Sonic Gray Pearl 2020 Honda CR-V 4D Sport Utility LX LX Honda Certified $1500 rebate for finance AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp$1500 Rebate for finance, One low hassle free pre negotiated price, Certified mechanical inspection performed by Honda factory trained mechanic, AWD, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active.We stand behind our used Hondas! Our certified program gives Hondas 5 years old and newer a 7 year / 160,000km transferable powertrain warranty and includes full service records of the services performed to meet our CUV standards. You also receive preferred financing options & terms through Honda Financial Service! Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange. $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westwood Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.