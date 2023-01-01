$28,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Honda Insight
Touring
2020 Honda Insight
Touring
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
73,026KM
Used
VIN 19XZE4F79LE400011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18430QVAN
- Mileage 73,026 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2020 Honda Insight