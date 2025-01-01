Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Hyundai Tucson

100,014 KM

Details Features

$21,967

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.4L Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12708378

2020 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.4L Luxury

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 12708378
  2. 12708378
  3. 12708378
  4. 12708378
  5. 12708378
  6. 12708378
Contact Seller

$21,967

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,014KM
VIN KM8J3CAL2LU105945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA05945
  • Mileage 100,014 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Leather - Black
Magnetic Grey (MET)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design AWD CD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design AWD CD 66,599 KM $31,786 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS at AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS at AWD 54,051 KM $24,973 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at (2) for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at (2) 64,601 KM $29,658 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,967

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2020 Hyundai Tucson