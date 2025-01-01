$21,967+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 2.4L Luxury
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
Used
100,014KM
VIN KM8J3CAL2LU105945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA05945
- Mileage 100,014 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Leather - Black
Magnetic Grey (MET)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
