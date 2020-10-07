Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus NX

11,683 KM

Details Description Features

$46,475

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

300

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus NX

300

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 6169509
  2. 6169509
  3. 6169509
  4. 6169509
  5. 6169509
  6. 6169509
  7. 6169509
  8. 6169509
  9. 6169509
  10. 6169509
  11. 6169509
  12. 6169509
  13. 6169509
  14. 6169509
  15. 6169509
  16. 6169509
Contact Seller

$46,475

+ taxes & licensing

11,683KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6169509
  • Stock #: BD1221
  • VIN: JTJGARDZ6L2227076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BD1221
  • Mileage 11,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2020 Lexus NX | Premium | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Local | Atomic Silver AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 235hp Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 175-point inspection * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 43,502 KM
$26,490 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus RX 350 L 8A
 11,450 KM
$60,475 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 8A
 49,698 KM
$38,295 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory