3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Recent Arrival! 2020 Lexus NX | Premium | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Local | Atomic Silver AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 235hp Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 175-point inspection * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **
