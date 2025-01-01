$24,900+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SEL
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,277KM
VIN JA4J24A58LZ606916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,277 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
