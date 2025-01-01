Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

104,277 KM

Details Features

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12907949

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
104,277KM
VIN JA4J24A58LZ606916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,277 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander