2020 Mitsubishi RVR

9,212 KM

$27,475

+ tax & licensing
$27,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2.4L AWC SE - CVT

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$27,475

+ taxes & licensing

9,212KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7785351
  • Stock #: B1298
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW3LU604712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B1298
  • Mileage 9,212 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 RVR’s good looks are the perfect complement to its incredible efficiency. The hood, fender and front & back bumpers were sculpted to give the RVR a bold, sophisticated stance. And the LED headlamps add more than just a sporty touch. Go ahead and stretch out. Inside, you’ll find an intuitive 8” touchscreen, ease to use A/C controls and upscale materials that give the spacious interior a refined feel. What are you waiting for? Come in person and go for a drive TODAY! At OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $495 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

Vehicle Features

Titanium Grey
Black Fabric

