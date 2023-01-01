$23,500+ tax & licensing
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2020 Nissan Kicks
S
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
11,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9840083
- Stock #: C2623A
- VIN: 3N1CP5BV7LL477033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CVT Transmission
Safety
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear Collision Mitigation
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3