2020 Nissan Kicks

11,950 KM

Details Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2020 Nissan Kicks

2020 Nissan Kicks

S

2020 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

11,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9840083
  • Stock #: C2623A
  • VIN: 3N1CP5BV7LL477033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C2623A
  • Mileage 11,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CVT Transmission

Safety

Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear Collision Mitigation
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

