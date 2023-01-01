$26,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-469-5034
2020 Nissan Leaf
S
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10601982
- Stock #: 18231QEV
- VIN: 1N4AZ1BP3LC311733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18231QEV
- Mileage 16,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Super Black 2020 Nissan Leaf 4D Hatchback S S $1800 PST rebate FWD Single Speed Reducer Electric ZEV 147hpOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, DC Fast Charge Package, 12/12 Bars of battery capacity, Ask us about our 24 Hour EV test drive, PST Rebate is not included in above price and is based on PST due, Electric charge cord and 2 keys with every purchase of an EV from Westwood Honda.We specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, We have been the largest retailer in Canada of used EV's over the last 10 years . HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model that's not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! . We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange Policy! $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.
Vehicle Features
