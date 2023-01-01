2020 Nissan Leaf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 , 2 2 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10601982

10601982 Stock #: 18231QEV

18231QEV VIN: 1N4AZ1BP3LC311733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18231QEV

Mileage 16,227 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Keyless Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features Wheel Covers Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Electric Motor Electric Fuel System Rear Collision Mitigation 1-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.