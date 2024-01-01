Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

75,082 KM

Details Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3

Sr Plus

2020 Tesla Model 3

Sr Plus

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

75,082KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2LF626029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18544QEV
  • Mileage 75,082 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2020 Tesla Model 3