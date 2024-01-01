$35,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Tesla Model 3
Sr Plus
2020 Tesla Model 3
Sr Plus
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
75,082KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2LF626029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18544QEV
- Mileage 75,082 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westwood Honda
2023 Honda Odyssey Touring 6,676 KM $54,400 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Leaf SV 18,512 KM $25,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 Base 63,148 KM $18,300 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Westwood Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Call Dealer
604-469-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2020 Tesla Model 3