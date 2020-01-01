Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota 4Runner

5,519 KM

Details Description Features

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 6218091
  2. 6218091
  3. 6218091
  4. 6218091
  5. 6218091
  6. 6218091
  7. 6218091
  8. 6218091
  9. 6218091
  10. 6218091
  11. 6218091
  12. 6218091
  13. 6218091
  14. 6218091
  15. 6218091
  16. 6218091
  17. 6218091
  18. 6218091
Contact Seller

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

5,519KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6218091
  • Stock #: BW1226
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8L5758677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,519 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4132 kilometers below market average! 2020 Toyota 4Runner | Limited 7 Pass | Low KM | No Accident Claims | Super White 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 4WD, Black/Graphite w/Leather Seat Trim. CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Limited 7 Passenger Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2012 GMC Terrain SLT...
 132,721 KM
$11,475 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 39,716 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX 350 8A
 32,422 KM
$48,490 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory