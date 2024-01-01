$34,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
RS AWD
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
Sale
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,159KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS7MS569274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice (MET)
- Interior Colour Perforated Leather-appointed - Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UIAC69274
- Mileage 67,159 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Package
Perforated Leather-Appointed - Jet Black
Silver Ice (MET)
9 Speed Automatic (m3v) - Automatic
V6 3.6L 305 HP (lgx) - Gas (W/1RS)
