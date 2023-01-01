Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Honda Civic

44,151 KM

Details Description Features

$29,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,300

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 9765907
  2. 9765907
  3. 9765907
  4. 9765907
  5. 9765907
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,300

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,151KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9765907
  • Stock #: 17693QL
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F78MH001028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17693QL
  • Mileage 44,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Crystal Black Pearl 2021 Honda Civic 4D Sedan EX EX $1500 Rebate for finance FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC$1500 Rebate for finance, One low hassle free pre negotiated price, Certified mechanical inspection performed by Honda factory trained mechanic, Cloth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active.We stand behind our used Hondas! Our certified program gives Hondas 5 years old and newer a 7 year / 160,000km transferable powertrain warranty and includes full service records of the services performed to meet our CUV standards. You also receive preferred financing options & terms through Honda Financial Service! Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange. $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westwood Honda

2021 Toyota Prius Pr...
 23,210 KM
$38,500 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3
10,850 KM
$49,400 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Odyssey E...
 144,032 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory