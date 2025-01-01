$34,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19542QL
- Mileage 33,908 KM
Vehicle Description
Checkered Flag Event! Get that Honda Feeling!EX-L AWDGet 0.99% for 84mos. plus $750 off of remaining CR-V's! OWN A HONDA? ASK HOW YOU QUALIFY FOR ADDITIONAL LOYALTY OFFERS!!! The Honda CR-V blends practicality with an inner desire for pure driving bliss. The result is a show stopping package of form and function. We?ve taken a sporty look and personality and jam-packed it with tons of innovative technology and features. The fun-to-drive handling of the CR-V has always made it feel almost more car than SUV, and having a turbocharged engine in the mix should guarantee that drivers can always be on the edge of their seats. Packing some of the most wanted features in every trim there that disappoints! Even when you?re packing your bags for those long summer road trips, never feel the need to pack light. The easy fold-down 60 /40 split rear seat back means virtually no luggage is too long or too wide to take along for the drive. Plus, the luggage compartment has two level modes ? full flat mode and capacity max mode ? that are designed to help ensure that cargo of almost all shapes and sizes gets where it?s going and gets there all in one piece. Click for payment and pricing info.
Vehicle Features
