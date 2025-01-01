Menu
Account
Sign In
Checkered Flag Event! Get that Honda Feeling!EX-L AWDGet 0.99% for 84mos. plus $750 off of remaining CR-Vs! OWN A HONDA? ASK HOW YOU QUALIFY FOR ADDITIONAL LOYALTY OFFERS!!! The Honda CR-V blends practicality with an inner desire for pure driving bliss. The result is a show stopping package of form and function. We?ve taken a sporty look and personality and jam-packed it with tons of innovative technology and features. The fun-to-drive handling of the CR-V has always made it feel almost more car than SUV, and having a turbocharged engine in the mix should guarantee that drivers can always be on the edge of their seats. Packing some of the most wanted features in every trim there that disappoints! Even when you?re packing your bags for those long summer road trips, never feel the need to pack light. The easy fold-down 60 /40 split rear seat back means virtually no luggage is too long or too wide to take along for the drive. Plus, the luggage compartment has two level modes ? full flat mode and capacity max mode ? that are designed to help ensure that cargo of almost all shapes and sizes gets where it?s going and gets there all in one piece. Click for payment and pricing info.

2021 Honda CR-V

33,908 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
12656256

2021 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 12656256
  2. 12656256
  3. 12656256
  4. 12656256
  5. 12656256
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,908KM
VIN 2HKRW2H81MH227959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19542QL
  • Mileage 33,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Checkered Flag Event! Get that Honda Feeling!EX-L AWDGet 0.99% for 84mos. plus $750 off of remaining CR-V's! OWN A HONDA? ASK HOW YOU QUALIFY FOR ADDITIONAL LOYALTY OFFERS!!! The Honda CR-V blends practicality with an inner desire for pure driving bliss. The result is a show stopping package of form and function. We?ve taken a sporty look and personality and jam-packed it with tons of innovative technology and features. The fun-to-drive handling of the CR-V has always made it feel almost more car than SUV, and having a turbocharged engine in the mix should guarantee that drivers can always be on the edge of their seats. Packing some of the most wanted features in every trim there that disappoints! Even when you?re packing your bags for those long summer road trips, never feel the need to pack light. The easy fold-down 60 /40 split rear seat back means virtually no luggage is too long or too wide to take along for the drive. Plus, the luggage compartment has two level modes ? full flat mode and capacity max mode ? that are designed to help ensure that cargo of almost all shapes and sizes gets where it?s going and gets there all in one piece. Click for payment and pricing info.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2013 Honda Accord SEDAN EXL for sale in Port Moody, BC
2013 Honda Accord SEDAN EXL 39,345 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 1.4T S 6A for sale in Port Moody, BC
2017 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 1.4T S 6A 90,507 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda MX-3 0 EV Premium for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Mazda MX-3 0 EV Premium 42,958 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2021 Honda CR-V