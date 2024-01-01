Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Kia Forte

86,771 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Forte

Sedan EX IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

Sedan EX IVT

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 11585388
  2. 11585388
  3. 11585388
  4. 11585388
  5. 11585388
  6. 11585388
  7. 11585388
  8. 11585388
  9. 11585388
  10. 11585388
  11. 11585388
  12. 11585388
  13. 11585388
  14. 11585388
  15. 11585388
  16. 11585388
  17. 11585388
  18. 11585388
  19. 11585388
  20. 11585388
  21. 11585388
  22. 11585388
  23. 11585388
  24. 11585388
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,771KM
VIN 3KPF54AD4ME332590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper Blue (MET)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 86,771 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2013 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2013 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD 177,685 KM $13,786 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 63,000 KM $26,951 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at 25,253 KM $30,859 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte