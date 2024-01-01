$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
Sedan EX IVT
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
Used
86,771KM
VIN 3KPF54AD4ME332590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper Blue (MET)
- Interior Colour Cloth - Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 86,771 KM
