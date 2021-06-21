Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Lexus ES 350

6,720 KM

Details Description Features

$55,475

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$55,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus ES 350

2021 Lexus ES 350

350

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Lexus ES 350

350

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 7370615
  2. 7370615
  3. 7370615
Contact Seller

$55,475

+ taxes & licensing

6,720KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7370615
  • Stock #: B1279
  • VIN: 58ABZ1B14MU086197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B1279
  • Mileage 6,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2021 Lexus ES | F Sport 2 | No Accident Claims | 1 Owner | Ultra White FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 Circuit Red w/Hadori Aluminum w/F SPORT NuLuxe Seat Trim. CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

F SPORT 2

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2019 Jaguar F-Type C...
 33,901 KM
$87,475 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300 (2)
 39,914 KM
$35,475 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 45,042 KM
$55,475 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory