$39,998+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus RC
300 AWD
2021 Lexus RC
300 AWD
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA06293
- Mileage 57,074 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Lexus RC 300 AWD – Available at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and reliability with this 2021 Lexus RC 300 AWD, now available at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. This stunning coupe is a local BC vehicle with only 57,000 kilometres, one owner, and an exceptional maintenance history – making it an ideal choice for drivers who value style, comfort, and dependability. Key Highlights One Owner & Local BC Vehicle – Driven and cared for right here in British Columbia, this Lexus RC 300 has been meticulously maintained with pride. Low Kilometres – With just 57,000 KMs, this vehicle offers years of driving enjoyment ahead. All-Wheel Drive Confidence – The advanced AWD system ensures superior traction and stability in all weather conditions, making every drive smooth and secure. Luxury Interior & Premium Features – Enjoy refined craftsmanship with heated and ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, a power sunroof, premium leather upholstery, and an intuitive Lexus infotainment system. Performance & Efficiency – Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine, the RC 300 AWD delivers an engaging yet efficient driving experience. Why Buy from OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we are committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. All our pre-owned vehicles are fully inspected by certified technicians and come with a detailed vehicle history report for complete peace of mind. Our transparent pricing, professional sales team, and award-winning service make it easy to find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Whether you are upgrading your current vehicle or searching for a luxury coupe that stands out from the crowd, the 2021 Lexus RC 300 AWD delivers the performance, comfort, and prestige you deserve. Test Drive Today Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody to see this exceptional 2021 Lexus RC 300 AWD in person. Book your test drive today and experience the perfect balance of luxury and performance. 2021 Lexus RC 300 AWD for sale Port Moody, Lexus RC 300 BC, Pre-owned Lexus Port Moody, Used Lexus Coupe Vancouver, Local BC Lexus, One Owner Lexus RC 300, Lexus RC 300 low kilometres, Lexus RC 300 AWD dealership near me, OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody used cars, Luxury AWD coupe for sale BC
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-461-9111