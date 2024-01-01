Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda CX-3

62,599 KM

Details

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD at

Watch This Vehicle
12016855

2021 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,599KM
VIN JM1DKFD76M1502730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Trimmed
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA02730
  • Mileage 62,599 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2021 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD 38,005 KM $37,997 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA2 GX at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2014 Mazda MAZDA2 GX at 145,731 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia NIRO EV PREMIUM for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Kia NIRO EV PREMIUM 29,850 KM $36,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-3