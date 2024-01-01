$30,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
39,500KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBCM4M0107079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette w/Grand Lux Suede Inserts
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA07079
- Mileage 39,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Comfort Package
Exterior Colour- Polymetal Grey Metallic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
2022 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at 31,500 KM $35,690 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru WRX 4Dr Sport 6sp 12,171 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
2016 Acura RDX Elite at 60,525 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
2021 Mazda CX-5