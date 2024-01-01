Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda CX-5

39,500 KM

Details Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 11024726
  2. 11024726
  3. 11024726
  4. 11024726
  5. 11024726
  6. 11024726
Contact Seller

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
39,500KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBCM4M0107079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette w/Grand Lux Suede Inserts
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA07079
  • Mileage 39,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Comfort Package
Exterior Colour- Polymetal Grey Metallic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at 31,500 KM $35,690 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru WRX 4Dr Sport 6sp for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Subaru WRX 4Dr Sport 6sp 12,171 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura RDX Elite at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2016 Acura RDX Elite at 60,525 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5