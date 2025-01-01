$27,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at (2)
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
Used
80,100KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2M1428581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette w/Grand Lux Suede Inserts
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA28581
- Mileage 80,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Comfort Package
Exterior Colour - Snowflake White Pearl
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
