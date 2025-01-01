Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda CX-5

80,100 KM

Details Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at (2)

Watch This Vehicle
12406461

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at (2)

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 12406461
  2. 12406461
  3. 12406461
  4. 12406461
  5. 12406461
  6. 12406461
Contact Seller

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,100KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2M1428581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette w/Grand Lux Suede Inserts
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA28581
  • Mileage 80,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Comfort Package
Exterior Colour - Snowflake White Pearl

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature 29,530 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 57,115 KM $33,996 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2015 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 170,500 KM $17,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5