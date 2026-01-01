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2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature Experience luxury, performance, and versatility in this 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature. As the flagship trim in the CX-9 lineup, the Signature delivers premium craftsmanship, advanced technology, and confident capability, making every drive something to look forward to. Powered by a responsive 2.5L Skyactiv-G Dynamic Pressure Turbo engine paired with i-Activ AWD, the CX-9 offers smooth, confident performance with impressive handling in all driving conditions. With seating for up to seven passengers, its the perfect SUV for growing families, road trips, and everyday adventures. Step inside the beautifully appointed cabin featuring Nappa leather upholstery, genuine Santos Rosewood interior trim, second-row captains chairs, a power moonroof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 360° View Monitor for added confidence when parking and maneuvering. Stay connected with the Mazda Connect infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, navigation, a Bose® premium audio system, wireless phone charging, and multiple USB charging ports to keep everyone connected on the go. Drive with peace of mind thanks to Mazdas comprehensive i-Activsense safety suite, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Smart Brake Support, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Driver Attention Alert. Blending sophisticated styling, premium comfort, and Mazdas award-winning driving dynamics, this 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature is an exceptional SUV that stands out from the crowd. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to experience this remarkable CX-9 Signature for yourself. Contact our team to schedule your test drive and discover the premium Mazda difference.

2021 Mazda CX-9

63,000 KM

Details Description

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Mazda CX-9

Signature

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14462884

2021 Mazda CX-9

Signature

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

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$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
63,000KM
VIN JM3TCBEY1M0453765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Deep Chestnut Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA53765
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature Experience luxury, performance, and versatility in this 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature. As the flagship trim in the CX-9 lineup, the Signature delivers premium craftsmanship, advanced technology, and confident capability, making every drive something to look forward to. Powered by a responsive 2.5L Skyactiv-G Dynamic Pressure Turbo engine paired with i-Activ AWD, the CX-9 offers smooth, confident performance with impressive handling in all driving conditions. With seating for up to seven passengers, it's the perfect SUV for growing families, road trips, and everyday adventures. Step inside the beautifully appointed cabin featuring Nappa leather upholstery, genuine Santos Rosewood interior trim, second-row captain's chairs, a power moonroof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 360° View Monitor for added confidence when parking and maneuvering. Stay connected with the Mazda Connect infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, navigation, a Bose® premium audio system, wireless phone charging, and multiple USB charging ports to keep everyone connected on the go. Drive with peace of mind thanks to Mazda's comprehensive i-Activsense safety suite, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Smart Brake Support, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Driver Attention Alert. Blending sophisticated styling, premium comfort, and Mazda's award-winning driving dynamics, this 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature is an exceptional SUV that stands out from the crowd. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to experience this remarkable CX-9 Signature for yourself. Contact our team to schedule your test drive and discover the premium Mazda difference.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-9111

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$33,999

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2021 Mazda CX-9