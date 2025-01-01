$25,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,786KM
VIN 3MZBPACL2MM220577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19415QVAN
- Mileage 57,786 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westwood Honda
2023 Honda CR-V EXL 25,917 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX Sedan CVT 172,701 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE 34,087 KM $54,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Westwood Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Call Dealer
604-469-XXXX(click to show)
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2021 Mazda MAZDA3