Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

57,786 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12417771

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 12417771
  2. 12417771
  3. 12417771
  4. 12417771
  5. 12417771
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,786KM
VIN 3MZBPACL2MM220577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19415QVAN
  • Mileage 57,786 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2023 Honda CR-V EXL for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Honda CR-V EXL 25,917 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX Sedan CVT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX Sedan CVT 172,701 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE 34,087 KM $54,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda MAZDA3