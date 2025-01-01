2021 Mazda MAZDA3

$24,992+ taxes & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA17358
- Mileage 45,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Mazda3 GS with Luxury Package – Low Kilometers, One Owner, Fully Mazda Serviced Experience refined performance and everyday practicality with this 2021 Mazda3 GS with Luxury Package, available now at OpenRoad Mazda. This well cared for sedan has only 45,000 kilometers, has had one meticulous owner, and has been serviced exclusively at Mazda dealerships since new. It is the perfect example of a pre-owned vehicle that has been maintained to the highest standards. The 2021 Mazda3 GS offers a premium driving experience that goes far beyond what you would expect from a compact car. Under the hood, the 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine delivers smooth, responsive power while remaining fuel efficient. Combined with Mazda’s precision-tuned suspension and refined steering, this sedan provides confident handling and a quiet, composed ride. Step inside the cabin and you will find the Luxury Package, designed to enhance every drive. Features include leatherette-trimmed seats, a power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support. The Mazda Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeps you seamlessly connected, while the premium interior finishes create a modern and comfortable environment for both driver and passengers. Safety and confidence come standard with Mazda’s i-Activsense suite of driver assistance technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support, and Lane Keep Assist. Every feature is designed to help you stay aware and protected on the road. With a clean ownership history, low kilometers, and a full record of Mazda dealership servicing, this 2021 Mazda3 GS with Luxury Package stands out as an exceptional value. It combines reliability, premium features, and Mazda’s award-winning design and performance. Visit OpenRoad Mazda today to test drive this impressive 2021 Mazda3 GS with Luxury Package. Discover why the Mazda3 continues to be one of the most loved compact sedans on the road. This vehicle will not last long – act quickly and make it yours.
