2021 Mazda MAZDA3

11,000 KM

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

11,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9630259
  Stock #: 10UTNB20577
  VIN: 3MZBPACL2MM220577

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Machine Grey Met
  Interior Colour Black Lthrette
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 10UTNB20577
  Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW IN STOCK! BE THE FIRST TO HAVE A LOOK IN PERSON! At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes. Some features and options may not apply to this specific vehicle. Please contact us to confirm.

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
