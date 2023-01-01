Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Leaf

36,906 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Leaf

2021 Nissan Leaf

S

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Leaf

S

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 10433640
  2. 10433640
  3. 10433640
  4. 10433640
  5. 10433640
  6. 10433640
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
36,906KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10433640
  • Stock #: 18165QEV
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1BV2MC553896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18165QEV
  • Mileage 36,906 KM

Vehicle Description

Deep Blue Pearl 2021 Nissan Leaf 4D Hatchback S Plus S instant $1700 PST rebate FWD Single Reduction Gear AC Synchronous Electric MotorOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, Ask us about our 24 Hour EV test drive, Battery warranty until 2030 or 160,000, PST Rebate is not included in above price and is based on PST due, Electric charge cord and 2 keys with every purchase of an EV from Westwood Honda.We specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, We have been the largest retailer in Canada of used EV's over the last 10 years . HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model that's not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! . We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange Policy! $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Rear Collision Mitigation
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westwood Honda

2011 Honda CR-V EX-L
 66,714 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 39,144 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Leaf SV
 17,075 KM
$30,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory