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2021 Toyota Corolla SE – Sporty, Reliable & Fuel Efficient! Experience the perfect combination of style, efficiency, and dependability with this 2021 Toyota Corolla SE. Known for its legendary reliability and excellent fuel economy, this sporty sedan is an ideal choice for commuters, first-time buyers, and anyone looking for a practical yet fun-to-drive vehicle. Finished with sleek exterior styling and featuring sporty SE trim enhancements, this Corolla stands out with its bold design, comfortable interior, and advanced technology. Enjoy a smooth driving experience with responsive handling, a fuel-efficient engine, and a host of modern safety features designed to keep you confident on every journey. Key Features Include:• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto• Backup Camera• Heated Front Seats• Bluetooth Connectivity• Toyota Safety Sense Suite• Lane Departure Alert• Adaptive Cruise Control• Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection• Automatic Climate Control• Alloy Wheels• Keyless Entry This well-maintained Corolla SE offers exceptional value, low operating costs, and the peace of mind that comes with owning a Toyota. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to take this 2021 Toyota Corolla SE for a test drive. Our team is here to help you find the perfect vehicle and provide a hassle-free purchasing experience. OpenRoad Mazda Port MoodyServing the Lower Mainland with quality pre-owned vehicles and exceptional customer service.

2021 Toyota Corolla

51,527 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14282861

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

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Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
51,527KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE7MP084021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA84021
  • Mileage 51,527 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Toyota Corolla SE – Sporty, Reliable & Fuel Efficient! Experience the perfect combination of style, efficiency, and dependability with this 2021 Toyota Corolla SE. Known for its legendary reliability and excellent fuel economy, this sporty sedan is an ideal choice for commuters, first-time buyers, and anyone looking for a practical yet fun-to-drive vehicle. Finished with sleek exterior styling and featuring sporty SE trim enhancements, this Corolla stands out with its bold design, comfortable interior, and advanced technology. Enjoy a smooth driving experience with responsive handling, a fuel-efficient engine, and a host of modern safety features designed to keep you confident on every journey. Key Features Include:• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto• Backup Camera• Heated Front Seats• Bluetooth Connectivity• Toyota Safety Sense Suite• Lane Departure Alert• Adaptive Cruise Control• Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection• Automatic Climate Control• Alloy Wheels• Keyless Entry This well-maintained Corolla SE offers exceptional value, low operating costs, and the peace of mind that comes with owning a Toyota. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to take this 2021 Toyota Corolla SE for a test drive. Our team is here to help you find the perfect vehicle and provide a hassle-free purchasing experience. OpenRoad Mazda Port MoodyServing the Lower Mainland with quality pre-owned vehicles and exceptional customer service.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla SE CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-XXXX

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604-461-9111

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2021 Toyota Corolla