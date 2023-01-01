Menu
2022 Honda CR-V

24,103 KM

Details Features

Sport

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

24,103KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H41NH204633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18455QVAN
  • Mileage 24,103 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

