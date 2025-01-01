Menu
2022 Honda CR-V

61,485 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

12422940

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Used
61,485KM
VIN 2HKRW2H29NH219587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,485 KM

Local Test Drive Delivery

