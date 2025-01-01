$37,900+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Passport
TRAILSPORT
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19679QL
- Mileage 100,963 KM
Vehicle Description
No Surprises. At Westwood Honda what you see is what you pay No Dealer Fees, No Documentation Fees, No Hidden Charges ? Ever, Just high-quality, fully inspected vehicles at honest, upfront prices.One low hassle free pre negotiated price, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof.We stand behind our used Hondas! Our certified program gives Hondas 5 years old and newer a 7 year / 160,000km transferable powertrain warranty and includes full service records of the services performed to meet our CUV standards. You also receive preferred financing options & terms through Honda Financial Service! Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! 7 day Exchange. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
