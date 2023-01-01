Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai KONA

84,300 KM

Details Features

$38,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,300

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

Electric SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA

Electric SEL

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 9688144
  2. 9688144
  3. 9688144
  4. 9688144
  5. 9688144
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,300

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9688144
  • Stock #: 17642QVAN
  • VIN: KM8K23AG9NU138762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17642QVAN
  • Mileage 84,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Blind Spot Monitor
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westwood Honda

2020 Toyota Tacoma S...
 42,485 KM
$47,400 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA El...
 84,300 KM
$38,300 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA Grey
 37,283 KM
$26,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory