2022 Kia NIRO

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 3 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9719713

9719713 Stock #: 17666QEV

17666QEV VIN: KNDCE3LG4N5135727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17666QEV

Mileage 42,337 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Electric Motor Electric Fuel System Passenger illuminated vanity mirror 1-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Plug-In Electric Fast Charge Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.